"A wasted moment" - Bully Ray slams recent segment on AEW Dynamite involving WWE legend

Bully Ray recently criticized AEW Dynamite's backstage segment involving WWE legend Ricky Steamboat and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

During the show, Jericho demanded a discussion with Daniel Garcia on next week's Dynamite to see if the latter is still on the same page in his faction. Steamboat appeared and claimed that Bryan Danielson was the appropriate mentor for the young star.

The Wizard was beyond furious at The Dragon and emphatically remarked that he shouldn't be messing with JAS' activities. As Jericho and Matt Minard departed, Angelo Parker choked Steamboat, but the legend clobbered him in the chest.

However, Bully wasn't impressed with the segment and its physicality. During the recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, he noted that it was a wasted moment and that AEW should allow its segments to develop further.

"I think it was a wasted moment backstage and I didn't like the execution of it, the way the kid [Angelo Parker] grabbed Ricky Steamboat's throat. Middle of the ring... Tommy [Dreamer] is, one thousand percent correct and once again, one of the things AEW can try to do a better job of, is letting things breathe and while they breathe, make more sense," Ray said. [from 34:59 - 35:25]

"The Dragon" made his AEW debut last night in the Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon special edition. He was the special guest timekeeper in the Garcia-Danielson match-up.

Former WWE star Bully Ray blasts another AEW Dynamite segment

After discussing the Ricky Steamboat-JAS encounter, Bully Ray discussed the next segment involving The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) and their father, Billy Gunn.

The brothers turned on their father as they assaulted him, but The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) made the save and promptly reunited with Billy.

During the same podcast episode, Bully felt bothered during the segment:

"The Gunn Club segment last night really bothered me 'cause I don't know why Billy Gunn would just be back on his feet celebrating with The Acclaimed when his two sons just turned on him. But they didn't even let that breathe."

The rivalry between Gunn Club and The Acclaimed has been heating up over the past couple of weeks. With Billy as the wildcard to the equation, it will be interesting to see if the feud culminates at All Out.

