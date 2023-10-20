Bully Ray: There is a chance that CM Punk is a very misunderstood personality

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's backstage attitude.

Punk has always been known for his candid and straightforward personality, both among fellow wrestlers and fans. Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the possibility that the former AEW star's unique personality might be somewhat misunderstood within the business.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray pointed out that Punk's brutal honesty, while appreciated by many, can also make him a challenging figure in the wrestling business.

"I've heard plenty of people put him over and say he really tries to help. There is a chance that Punk is a very misunderstood personality. When you are brutally honest in the wrestling business ... you're normally in the ultra-minority, and people don't know how to deal with brutally honest people in wrestling," Ray said [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Even Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently stated that Punk's old-school mentality rubs young people the wrong way. It will be interesting to see whether this candid nature will play a role in his potential return to WWE or not.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is confident WWE will bring CM Punk back

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette stated that he believes CM Punk will return to WWE.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette claimed that the company will take Punk if he has the desire to step foot in the squared circle again.

"If CM Punk wants to go back to wrestling, they will take him because who else in the world right now, or for the next year, contractually would make a bigger difference in WWE's business than CM Punk? And how hot was Cody [Rhodes] at AEW when he goes there, and it's a whole new world. Punk is same thing. It only probably more magnified because he's more controversial. He's gotten more attention in the period of time leading up to his potential debut there whenever that may take place."

Punk may be gone from All Elite Wrestling, but there have been rumors of him returning to WWE in his hometown in Chicago at Survivor Series.

Do you believe AEW made a mistake by releasing Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

