Jim Cornette confident WWE will bring back released Superstar

Legendary manager Jim Cornette recently asserted that WWE will welcome back CM Punk with open arms.

The clouds of uncertainty over the wrestling future of The Second City Saint are looming larger. The 44-year-old was fired from AEW earlier this month following a backstage fiasco with Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view.

Since his AEW departure, The Straight Edge Superstar is heavily linked with WWE ahead of Survivor Series, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago. Interestingly, CM Punk fueled the rampant speculation when he recently affirmed that he will have "a lot of time on his hands" for the next two months.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette stated that WWE will bring the former AEW Champion back if he has the itch to wrestle again:

"If CM Punk wants to go back to wrestling, they will take him because who else in the world right now or for the next year contractually would make a bigger difference in WWE's business than CM Punk? And how hot was Cody [Rhodes] at AEW when he goes there and it's a whole new world. Punk is same thing. It only probably more magnified because he's more controversial. He's gotten more attention in the period of time leading up to his potential debut there whenever that may take place." [From 04:10 to 04:52]

The former WWE manager added:

"And for the people who don't live their life on the internet, he's been away from wrestling for nine years now, not seven. And they're gonna f**king blow a gasket to see him back," he added. [From 05:05 to 05:17]

Eric Bischoff on whether CM Punk will return to WWE

Eric Bischoff recently revealed what it would take for CM Punk to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff noted that Punk needs to convince Triple H and hash things out:

"I think if Phil (CM Punk) sat down with Paul Levesque (Triple H) and had an honest conversation, and just laid it on the table and left his ego back in Chicago. And just really had a heart-to-heart honest conversation, and was able to convince Paul that he really did want to end his career on a high note, I think that that's a possibility."

While there's no word on whether Punk and Hunter have held talks, recent rumors have suggested that the Chicago native wanted to return to his old stomping grounds late last year.

