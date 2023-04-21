Bully Ray thinks 2-time Universal Champion will snub WWE and headline AEW All In event

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes that two-time WWE Universal Champion Goldberg will main event AEW's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the WWE Hall of Famer's contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired, and he was a free agent. There were also rumors that he was in talks with Tony Khan to join AEW.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray claimed that Goldberg was going to be the main event of AEW's first-ever UK pay-per-view. The show is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on August 27 this year.

“He’s main eventing Wembley,” Bully Ray said. [26:35 - 26:37]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff wants Goldberg to face CM Punk at AEW All In

During an interview with Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff suggested that Tony Khan should consider booking Goldberg and CM Punk if he wants to guarantee a sold-out arena.

"Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg. You want to book something that's gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg's last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your b*lls, TK," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The wrestling veteran also mentioned that Tony Khan should focus more on improving his weekly episodic television rather than wanting to get back CM Punk. He mentioned that bringing back The Second City Saint would improve the ratings for a few weeks, but then it would return to normal.

"This is just such drama for the sake of drama… If he comes back, it'll make a lot of noise. Everybody in the AEW world will be foaming at the mouth. A month later, things will be right back to where they are right now... And nobody will give any more of a damn six months from now than they do today,” Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

There has also been massive speculation that Goldberg could wrestle current AEW World Champion MJF.

Do you think the former WWE Universal Champion will show up at the All In pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section below.

