Bully Ray unhappy with recent AEW Dynamite match - "Should have gotten absolutely zero offense"

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 06, 2025 17:28 GMT
Bully Ray is one of AEW
Bully Ray is one of AEW's biggest critics

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is a huge fan of the Outrunners. However, he was unhappy with their recent match.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, The Outrunners locked horns with the Murder Machines. Lance Archer and Brian Cage were the favorites to win this match. However, Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd emerged victorious because of a roll-up pinfall.

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Ray expressed his displeasure. The 53-year-old said Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd should not have gotten any offense during the bout. He was worried that All Elite Wrestling was yet again going to waste "big men" like they seemingly did with Wardlow.

also-read-trending Trending
"I'll be da*ned if Brian Cage and Lance Archer weren't hitting these Outrunner guys with some heavy duty stuff and they weren't going down. That match should have never went that long. The Outrunners should have gotten absolutely zero offense in until The Hurt [Syndicate's] music hit, and there's the roll up and the one, two, three. That place would have went bonkers. Because when I see both guys on the Outrunners taking so much abuse and staying on their feet, it's just not believable for me," Bully Ray said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Bully Ray says WWE star Natalya has done nothing in the past decade

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray said that even though WWE star Natalya was an excellent professional wrestler, she had not done anything worthwhile in the past ten years.

"Nattie's a great pro wrestler. What's she done for the past ten years? Not a f*****g thing. I'd rather watch Chelsea, entertaining Chelsea Green, than the pro wrestler Nattie Neidhart, and you know how much I love Nattie. And for the love of god, give Nattie a heel run as a Housewife of New Jersey-esque diva. But I'm just saying, you don't have to be a great pro wrestler," Ray said. [H/T: The Ring Report]

Bully Ray is a former eight-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. He has also won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Edited by Pratik Singh
