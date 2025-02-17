Bully Ray urges AEW's locker room to take advice from 13-time WWE champion

Bully Ray asked the younger wrestlers in AEW to listen to a former WWE champion. This wrestler is from a well-known wrestling family.

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most experienced wrestlers in the world today. He has decades of experience in the ring and has competed against some of the best wrestlers of all time, like Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and many more. Currently, Dustin is enjoying his time in AEW and ROH. Given his wealth of experience, Bully Ray feels some of the younger stars could benefit from his teaching.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested that the younger wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based promotion should learn from Dustin Rhodes. He even praised The Natural's wrestling school as a credible option for aspiring wrestlers looking to get into the business.

"If I'm a young wrestler in AEW, I am speaking with Dustin Rhodes as much as possible, trying to get as much knowledge from him as possible. If you are thinking of going to a credible wrestling school, Dustin's school is an extremely credible one, and there are only a handful of credible schools in my eyes out there," Ray said. [H/T WrestlincInc.]

Bully Ray pitched working with Tony Khan in AEW

Tony Khan has taken on multiple roles within AEW ever since the company launched in 2019. He has been in charge of creative while also serving as the CEO of the promotion. Apart from this, Tony also works with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. As a result, AEW's booking has taken a hit in recent years, resulting in a dwindling audience. Hence, some fans want to see the AEW boss step away from his creative role.

However, Bully Ray suggested on his Busted Open Radio that he could work with Tony Khan on storylines without requiring the latter to step away altogether. He also suggested how their partnership would work.

"I would never want Tony Khan to relinquish his part in creative. I would want to work with Tony Khan on creative. Tony Khan is a matchmaker. What I would do with Tony is sit down at a table with Tony, and I would go, 'Tony, give me your top three fantasy matches that you want to do in three months, six months, a year.' And when he hands me those fantasy matches, I'll build stories around them. That's how you work together (...) I would never suggest that Tony Khan give up the pencil completely." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will listen to Bully Ray's suggestion and take his help.

