"But HHH told me it was a secondary company" - Fans erupt after WWE announces John Cena and multiple top stars for next week's NXT

WWE may have triggered a variation of the former Wednesday wars between NXT and AEW Dynamite, which seems to be in development recently. Fans have reacted to NXT's potential response to Adam Copeland's arrival to Dynamite this week.

Last Sunday at WrestleDream's post-event media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, would get the chance to talk to the AEW fans for the first time on Dynamite this week. All Elite Wrestling has been said to be the next real competition to WWE, and it seems that they have now made the effort to keep all three of their brands on top.

Tonight on NXT, it was revealed that John Cena and Cody Rhodes would be in attendance for the Tuesday show next week. The American Nightmare was set to make an announcement, while the 16-time World Champion will be at Carmelo Hayes' corner as he takes on Bron Breakker.

Fans have noticed that WWE was seemingly putting in the effort to combat Copeland's Dynamite appearance, even including Paul Heyman, Asuka, and potentially Becky Lynch as main roster names who will be on the next episode of NXT.

One fan claimed that all the names announced for NXT appearances would be enough to generate a landslide of ratings in comparison to Dynamite this week.

One fan even noticed that, in a way, this would be former rivals John Cena and The Rated-R Superstar going head-to-head with one another once more.

Breaking the title world record is seemingly not a priority for WWE Superstar John Cena

Back in 2017, John Cena defeated AJ Styles to tie Ric Flair's iconic record for 16 world championship titles. Since then, The Leader of Cenation has not gotten a chance to break the record and become the sole 17-time World Champion, which is the most in history.

Recent comments from Cena indicated that this may not be his priority. During a post-match interview for the 2023 Superstar Spectacle almost a month ago, he showed that he intends to simply spread WWE to people around the world, and going for singles accolades may not be something he considers.

"People talk about wanting to win championships, I just wanna spread the excitement that is WWE around the world," Cena said.

This week would definitely be stacked for the entire wrestling industry. With big names making their way to NXT and Adam Copeland making his first Dynamite appearance, it will be interesting to see how all the action turns out this week.

