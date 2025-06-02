"But [it was a] wild request" - AEW star Adam Cole opens up on bizarre interaction in a bathroom

Current AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole recently discussed a bizarre interaction in a bathroom. Cole also opened up on another hilarious run-in with a fan in an airport bathroom.

Adam Cole has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2021. He gained prominence during his incredible run on WWE's developmental brand, NXT, where he was one of the longest-reigning champions. The Panama City Playboy is universally loved by fans.

On The Ringer Wrestling Show, the former WWE NXT Champion recalled how a fan screamed his catchphrase while he was inside an airport bathroom:

"The weirdest interaction where someone has screamed, 'Adam Cole Bay-Bay!' is while I'm at the urinal in a bathroom in an airport. Someone saw me and just yelled it."

Cole recalled another bizarre interaction with a fan in a bathroom. A fan just patted his back and asked to take a picture with him:

"I'm there at the urinal and I turn around and I'm like, 'Oh, hey! Okay.' I said, 'Just give me a second and I'll wash my hands and then I'll take a picture with you.' I did take the picture, but [it was a] wild request." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

AEW star wants to take Adam Cole's title

AEW star Kyle Fletcher wants to win the TNT Title from Cole. On Dynamite last Wednesday, Fletcher challenged Cole to a title match, but the bout ended via no contest after The Don Callis Family and Paragon got involved.

Fletcher and Cole later got into a backstage brawl, and security had to separate them. Following their violent interaction on Dynamite, The Protostar made it clear through an X post that he would not stop until he won the TNT Title:

"I will not rest until I am TNT Champion," Fletcher wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the feud between Cole and Fletcher in the coming weeks.

