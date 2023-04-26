"But have you seen her back?!" - Buddy Matthews responds to AEW star's cheeky remark about Rhea Ripley 

AEW star Buddy Matthews' relationship with Rhea Ripley has been a topic of discussion by many fans online since the two first went public. Matthews recently shared a clip of his workout and revealed how Ripley inspired him, which resulted in some fun banter between him and Ari Daivari.

Matthews is currently one-third of the AEW Trios Champions and despite his recent singles loss to Orange Cassidy, The House of Black has been on a warpath in the promotion. Arguably, the star already has the look of a top champion, but could his workout be signs that he wants more?

In a recent Instagram Post Buddy Matthews showed off his new back workout routine, which he claims was inspired by Rhea Ripley. In response, fellow AEW star Ari Daivari chimed in and joked by saying this:

"Woah woah woah now you're saying inspired by Rhea!? Smh," Daivari commented.

In response, Matthews simply asked Daivari if he's seen Ripley's back, to which the star admitted that The Nightmare is more muscular than both of them.

Check out the exchange below:

Daivari and Matthews seem to have a close relationship.

Ripley has gained a massive following on social media, with many fans often paying homage to her online. The star recently took to social media to share a clip of a fan getting a tattoo of The Nightmare.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Rhea Ripley recently commented on whether she could lure Buddy Matthews away from AEW

Despite the success he's found in House of Black, some fans have been clamoring for the star to drop the faction and return to WWE and join The Judgment Day instead.

During an interview with Gery Roif, Ripley jokingly claimed that she's very convincing and teased that she'd possibly be able to steal the star from the promotion.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said.

It remains to be seen if Buddy Matthews will ever return to WWE, but at this stage, he seems to be doing just fine in AEW, especially since he's been receiving numerous shots at championship gold.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes