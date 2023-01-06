"Call The Usos, I don't care" - Top star puts WWE and AEW tag team divisions on notice amidst heated rant 

Dax Harwood has put The Usos and The Young Bucks on notice. At the Wrestle Kingdom 17 post-match press conference, FTR addressed their futures in a heated rant.

At the Tokyo Dome, Harwood and his long-term tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, lost the IWGP Tag Team Championships to Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto. FTR is currently without any championships, having lost all three of their titles.

Speaking at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference, Harwood confirmed that he and Wheeler wouldn't stop till they reach their full potential. He further took digs at The Usos and The Young Bucks.

"Don't let any other channel, don't let any other station, don't let any other promotion tell you differently. We are the best fu**ing tag team in this business and I'll put us up against anybody. Call The Young Bucks, I don't care. Call The Usos, I don't care. I don't know where the next few months our career is going to take us. But I promise you I'm not gonna stop and I promise you this is not our ceiling. We are going to bust through our ceiling and we will go down as the greatest tag team of all time," said Dax Harwood. [3:00-3:33]

In recent months, reports have suggested that FTR could potentially return to WWE once their current AEW contracts expire.

Harwood and Wheeler recently lost the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoe Brothers. They also dropped the AAA Tag Team Championships to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. Over in AEW, they have lost to The Acclaimed and The Gunns.

The Usos will be in action on this week's SmackDown

The Usos are the current RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. FTR has held both sets of titles during their time in WWE and has also won the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Jimmy and Jey have successfully defended their titles on numerous occasions. They will be in action against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on this week's SmackDown and will aim to continue their title run.

During FTR's time in the Stamford-based promotion, they feuded with The Usos. The two tag teams crossed paths on a few occasions, but a match in 2023 would be on an entirely different level.

