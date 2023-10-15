Can Adam Copeland and Christian's feud help AEW close the gap with WWE? Wrestling legend comments (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently praised the feud between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, and also looked at the possibility of AEW closing the gap with WWE.

The name in question is none other than Dutch Mantell, who is apparently a huge fan of the feud developing between Christian and Adam in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran praised the duo for their great minds, which has certainly helped the direction of their feud:

"Well, I guarantee you, one of those two came up with that, and if I was Tony Khan, and they said that, hell I'd popped right then. If I was in the back talking to them, I'd say screw this, I'm a go buy a ticket right now and walk in. So you have to read the temperature in the room. They are judging the reaction in the room, and that's gonna guide them the rest of the way. I see this as a long-running angle, unless the people just reject it. I would stay on that path with Christian and Edge, as far as it will take you. So you can't run it till there's nothing left, because then you kill it. But if they run it to where they got the most out of it, and then get away from it, and then wait a month or three weeks, and come back into it. That's the old saying. Fans do not forget. So If they worked with that mindset in their head, I think they've got nothing but money in that. Is it enough to cash WWE? No, I don't think so, but they could do some real business." [6:10 - 7:54]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell wants AEW to take their time with the Adam Copeland and Christian Cage feud

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is worried about the major feud in AEW between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, and has advised the company to take their time with the angle.

During an episode of his Storytime With Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran warned AEW for taking things too fast in the feud between Copeland and Cage:

"In an angle like that, you can’t put the wagon in front of the horse. Because then you can’t go back. Never do too much that you can’t back it up. I’d rather them take the time with this, because I think that hurts both of them," said Mantell.

"I mean, who wants to see Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland? Because they’ve done nothing. You got to do something first, so let’s see what they do." [From 01:05 to 01:44]

