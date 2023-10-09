WWE veteran warns AEW against making a major mistake with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

AEW is currently brewing what could be one of the most memorable storylines between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. However, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is worried the promotion will make a major mistake with the angle.

Copeland and Cage have years of history with each other, and many fans have fantasy booked the veterans retiring at the same time. Now that both men are in the same promotion again, there's finally a chance this could happen.

During a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran cautioned AEW against going too fast with the feud between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

"In an angle like that you can’t put the wagon in front of the horse. Because then you can’t go back. Never do too much that you can’t back it up. I’d rather them take the time with this because I think that hurts both of them," said Mantell.

The former WWE manager continued:

"I mean, who wants to see Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland? Because they’ve done nothing. You got to do something first, so let’s see what they do." [From 01:05 to 01:44]

Jim Cornette recently commented on the enthusiasm Copeland showed for the future of All Elite Wrestling. The veteran compared it to CM Punk's original anticipation of what he could do and cautioned the Rated R Superstar.

Matt Hardy believes he will inevitably clash with Adam Copeland in AEW

Matt Hardy and Copeland's history in WWE was initially founded on their many tag team bouts against one another. Together, along with Jeff Hardy, Christian Cage, and The Dudley Boyz, the men introduced TLC matches to pro wrestling.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran exclaimed that while the bout will happen, it won't be as extreme as their 1999 No Mercy Ladder Match.

"I just think that [it] is inevitable to eventually have an Edge & Christian vs. Matt & Jeff match, I mean, that will happen. It is one of those things, I think because we’re not going to do the 1999 No Mercy Ladder Match whenever we do have this match," said Matt. [H/T: Fightful]

Matt Hardy also noted that he strongly believes that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will eventually reunite in AEW. Only time will tell if the bout will happen or not, but it seems that many fans are clamoring for the clash alongside Matt.