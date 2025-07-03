"Can't blame Tony Khan for not wanting to risk it" - Fans erupt after former WWE champion makes confession about his AEW run

A former WWE Champion recently made a startling confession about his AEW run. Fans have now commented on the situation.
Jeff Hardy joined AEW in 2022, and shortly after his arrival, he was arrested for driving under the influence. As a result, the veteran was suspended indefinitely without pay. This put a damper on his run in the company, as after his return from suspension, he was involved in meaningless storylines until his eventual departure from the promotion in 2024.
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Jeff Hardy spoke about his AEW run, stating that he felt he never got a fair chance to redeem himself. He also noted that he understood why the promotion didn't want to take a chance on him.
“Me and my personal problems, getting in trouble with the law. I think I never got a fair chance to redeem myself. At least, that’s how I felt. Then I totally understood why they didn’t wanna give me that chance. (...) I blame myself all the time.” [41:17 - 41:51]
Since his comments, fans have taken to social media to lash out at the former AEW star for ruining all the chances he's been given.
Check out the reactions below:
Jeff Hardy turned down WWE Hall of Fame induction
Jeff Hardy became a household name during his time in WWE. He was involved in many spectacular matches that are still remembered to this day. Eventually, he broke out of the tag team mould and even won the WWE Championship. Given his accomplishments, it should come as no surprise that the Stamford-based promotion wanted to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.
During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Jeff Hardy revealed that the sports entertainment juggernaut wanted to induct him into the Hall of Fame, but he turned it down since he felt it wasn't the right time. He also didn't feel right getting inducted without his brother Matt Hardy.
"It felt weird. It didn't feel right at all. No, it was not time for me to do that, and it just didn't feel right going in without Matt, but yeah, I don't know. It was just in that moment, man. That's the way I felt." (2:35:18 - 2:35:43)
It will be interesting to see when Jeff Hardy will get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
