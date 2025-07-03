  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 03, 2025 01:38 GMT
A WWE legend has turned down a Hall of Fame induction. They sent him an immediate message after he responded.

Jeff Hardy spoke with Ariel Helwani, discussing his thoughts on entering the Hall of Fame and stating that 2030 was a good year to aim for.

"I was thinking 2030." (2:35:10 - 2:35:12)

Hardy revealed that WWE had already offered him the chance to be inducted alone, but it did not feel right at all. He said that it was not the time for him to do that, and he did not feel right going into the Hall of Fame without Matt Hardy. Jeff said he didn't know why he had rejected it, but he had just listened to his feelings and followed them.

"It felt weird. It didn't feel right at all. No, it was not time for me to do that, and it just didn't feel right going in without Matt, but yeah, I don't know. It was just in that moment, man. That's the way I felt." (2:35:18 - 2:35:43)

Jeff Hardy then went on to reveal how WWE reacted to him telling them that he didn't want to join the Hall of Fame yet by sending him a message immediately. They wished him the best of luck in his future endeavors, basically ready to move on from his rejection of the offer.

"Okay, okay, well, well, 'Good luck in your future endeavors,'" Jeff recalled. (2:36:15 - 2:36:21)
The stars are both WWE legends who are sure to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future. It remains to be seen when the Triple H-led creative regime offers them the accolade.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for transcriptions if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
