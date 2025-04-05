"Can't deny her greatness" - Fans react after Mercedes Mone gets revealed as the mastermind behind viral AEW idea

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has done a great job elevating talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion since her debut last year. She was recently revealed to be the mind behind the puppet angle during her feud with Harley Cameron, and the fans have given their heartfelt reactions to it.

The veteran has been booked in storylines against major AEW stars like Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Britt Baker. One of the fastest rising women in the company, Harley Cameron, recently spoke about the puppet angle during their feud. At AEW Grand Slam Australia, Harley came up short in defeating Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.

During a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Harley Cameron revealed that Mercedes Mone came up with the Puppet Mone during their feud.

The fans reacted to Harley's comments and praised the female star. Another fan appreciated Mercedes Mone's dedication to the storyline.

Meanwhile, a fan questioned why Cameron revealed this info before the feud has even ended on AEW programming. Some other fans praised Mone for helping get Harley Cameron over and the chemistry both stars have with each other.

"Sometimes keep info like this until after the feud is done. We don’t always need to know how the soup is made." a fan tweeted.

"Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron have a good chemistry remind me a little of the dynamic betwen The Rock and Mick Foley." another fan tweeted.

"I believe it Mercedes has a great eye for talent, after her match with Stephanie Vaquer the WWE couldn't wait to sign her." a fan stated.

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been issued a challenge by a major name

Mercedes Mone currently holds the TBS, NJPW Strong Women's, and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Independent star Thekla has spoken about Mone and is worried about the CEO's well-being.

Speaking in an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Thekla spoke about Mercedes Mone holding four Championships and would like to take a title off her. The star expressed that she would love to step into the ring against Mercedes Mone in the future.

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.” [H/T PWI Online]

We will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone and Thekla face off in the upcoming months.

