Mastermind behind major AEW star's gimmick change revealed

A major AEW star has just revealed some interesting information regarding a gimmick they had during one of their recent feuds. They credited a big name on the roster for coming up with the idea.
A few months ago, Harley Cameron got into her first big individual feud as she clashed against Mercedes Moné for the TBS Title. The CEO did not consider her a threat, but her constant pestering of Moné got to her, and she eventually gave her the title match. One of the things Harley did was use her ventriloquist skills to imitate her with a mini puppet version of the former WWE Superstar.
While recently appearing on Talk is Jericho, the 31-year-old revealed that it was Mercedes who came up with the idea of creating a mini puppet of herself and using it in their feud. She also mentioned how she never expected this to blow up like it did, and that things weren't done with Mini-Moné in AEW despite the feud being over.
"I posted a thing on Twitter being like, 'Me and Earl are doing Cameo.' I guess everyone at work was like, 'You're a puppeteer?' It was Mercedes' idea. I still remember when we spoke about it and she was like, 'Could you ever do a puppet of me?' It's so funny she said it because the moment she said it, I was like, 'No s**t, I was literally thinking about doing this.' I actually made the puppet. I bought the puppet base, but the hair and outfit, I have to give a shoutout to Chris, the seamstress here, he's fantastic, he made the gear. I gave some of my old gear to him and he made her gear. We created Mini Mone ourselves and the people love it," [H/T - Fightful]
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Check out an excerpt from the interview in the post below:
Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron are set to team up on AEW Collision
A few days ago, on AEW Dynamite, the men's and women's brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament were revealed. Tomorrow night on Collision, some of the participants will be in action in tag team competition.
In the opening round, Mercedes Moné will take on Julia Hart in a match that will go down at AEW Dynasty, while Harley Cameron is set for a match with Athena. But tomorrow night, the two former rivals will be teaming up to take on The Fallen Goddess and The Princess of the Black Throne.
They had a brief interaction on Dynamite with Harley even bringing back Mini-Moné for this segment.
It remains to be seen whether these two can co-exist and if they can come out on top tomorrow night. But afterwards, it will be every woman for themselves in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.