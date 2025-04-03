New AEW star on hot streak, secures PPV spot after 2 matches

An up-and-coming AEW star has just earned a spot at a pay-per-view after their great run since they joined the promotion. They will be making their major event debut against one of the biggest stars on the roster.

Kevin Knight, one of the promotion's latest blockbuster signings, has proven that he is the next big deal in his two matches as an official member of the roster. He made his singles debut last Saturday on Collision and was able to push Jay White to his limit. Moments ago on Dynamite, he teamed up with Will Ospreay, and they were able to successfully take down Blake Christian and Lee Johnson.

The brackets for this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament were announced earlier tonight. In the opening round, Ospreay and Knight are set to clash. An additional announcement has been made as this match will take place this weekend at AEW Dynasty.

This will be Knight's AEW pay-per-view debut. Before this, the closest he had gotten to a similar match was at the zero-hour pre-show for the Forbidden Door crossover PPV a few years ago, representing NJPW.

This won't be the only Owen Hart Foundation tournament match this weekend, as Mercedes Moné's first-round contest against Julia Hart will also be at the pay-per-view. The schedule for the rest of the cup's matches has yet to be announced.

