"Can’t wait to meet again " - Top AEW star wants another match with Dr. Britt Baker

A top AEW star has expressed her desire for another showdown with the former Women's World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker.

On the recent edition of Collision, Kris Statlander successfully defended her title against Britt Baker in an exciting bout. Following the match, Baker took to Twitter to acknowledge Statlander's skills and hinting at future encounter.

Statlander and Baker have a long history. Their first singles bout in 2021 at All Out saw Baker emerge victorious, but Statlander was far from finished. Fast forward to the present, and Kris Statlander is now the proud holder of the coveted TBS Championship after she defeated Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing in May.

It seems that Kris Statlander isn't ready to close the chapter with Dr. Britt Baker yet. Statlander responded by replying to her tweet, expressing her eagerness for another showdown with the former AEW Women's Champion.

"Can’t wait to meet again," she tweeted.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Statlander and Baker, but one thing is for sure: Fans will get to see another potential rematch between the two stars.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff praise AEW star Britt Baker after All In

At All In, Britt Baker was in a four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Saraya. The former WWE Superstar, Saraya, emerged victorious at Wembley Stadium, winning the Women's World Champion. However, it appears that Baker gained a new fan after her impressive performance.

Speaking on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised Britt Baker's character work.

“I thought Britt Baker looked believable and exceptionally vicious. A lot of her stuff was tight and it was vicious. I liked it! I like a vicious dentist! Next time I’m in Pittsburg, I’m going to get my teeth cleaned, whether I need it or not, Britt…” (45:35-45:57)

Baker has been one of the top wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion, where she also had one of the most dominant women's world title reigns.

