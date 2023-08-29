AEW star's performance was "exceptionally vicious" at All In, says Eric Bischoff

AEW All In has been praised by scores of fans online, and it seems that Eric Bischoff is no different. Recently, he reviewed the matches on the card and especially praised Britt Baker.

Fans have notably been critical of Baker since the latter quarter of her AEW Women's Championship run. Some believe that the star is using her influence to overlook herself. Despite this, many others have had title reigns since she last lost the belt.

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised Britt Baker's character work and raved about seeing her in Pittsburg soon.

“I thought Britt Baker looked believable and exceptionally vicious. A lot of her stuff was tight and it was vicious. I liked it! I like a vicious dentist! Next time I’m in Pittsburg I’m going to get my teeth cleaned whether I need it or not, Britt…” (45:35-45:57)

Others have praised Baker's performance at All In despite the fact that she failed to pick up a win. Notably, the D.M.D. went into the pay-per-view with an injury, making her performance all the more impressive.

Eric Bischoff is also a major fan of former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm

Toni Storm's character work has recently been the subject of a lot of praise since the star lost the Women's Championship. Ahead of All In, she notably blasted the entire women's locker room while being in character.

Eric Bischoff is also a fan of Storm and, during the same episode of 83 Weeks, described her as having the "It Factor."

“The minute she came out I went ‘Oh, she gets it.’ She actually believes she’s her character and I liked her. A lot. She’s one of the things that really stood out to me. She’s got that – you know people talk about ‘That It Factor’ what is ‘It’ about some characters that the minute they walk through the curtain you go ‘Uh-huh, that’s a real one.’ She’s got that. Regardless of her role in the match and the outcome of the match, I was impressed with her.” (46:13-46:58).

Is Toni Storm truly far better at character work than many fans have given her credit for? Only time will tell, but her latest gimmick seems to be quickly taking off with many AEW fans.

