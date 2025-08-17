Can’t Wait to See You..”- Charlotte Flair Sends a Message to Former AEW Champion

Charlotte Flair has been on a roll lately in WWE. She has made headlines again for sending a message to a former AEW champion.

Saraya returned to the ring after joining AEW in 2022. Soon after joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, she rose to the top of the women's division and won the Women's World Championship. However, after losing the title, her booking took a bit of a hit, and she spent several months on the sidelines before announcing earlier this year that she was no longer part of Tony Khan's company. However, she has been active in the wrestling community and has interviewed a couple of wrestlers on her podcast.

Recently, Charlotte Flair posted a picture of the outfit she wore for Alexa Bliss' birthday. Saraya commented on the post with emojis that indicated she loved the outfit. The Queen then responded to her former colleague and told her that she couldn't wait to see her.

"@saraya can't wait to see youuuuuu."

Screengrab of Charlotte Flair's comment (Source: Charlotte's Instagram)

Bully Ray Believes Charlotte Flair Forming a Tag Team With Alexa Bliss is the Best Thing to Happen to Her Career

Charlotte Flair has been a singles star for most of her career on the main roster. As a singles star, she has done quite well for herself. However, fans have more often than not been against her.

However, in recent weeks, she has formed a tag team with Alexa Bliss, and they even captured the Women's Tag Team Championship. The fans have also taken a liking to this new pairing due to their unconventional dynamic.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that this pairing between Charlotte and Alexa is the best thing to have ever happened to The Queen in her career.

"I think this is the best thing maybe ever to happen to Charlotte in her career. We are now looking at Charlotte in a completely different light. She's vulnerable. She's becoming likable through her vulnerability. She's paired up, she's sharing the spotlight with a character and a woman that the universe loves," Ray said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see how this storyline between Charlotte and Alexa Bliss will play out.

