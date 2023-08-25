Cash Wheeler breaks silence about AEW future after recent arrest in unaired promo

AEW has released the extended version of the segment between FTR and The Young Bucks ahead of their title clash at All In.

The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, took part in a sit-down interview to set the stakes for their third match. The two teams spoke about their previous encounters and how the match at All In would be the rubber match as each teams holds a victory in their matches so far.

The full unedited version of the segment has been released and Dax Harwood reshared the segment on Twitter which also included some interesting comments from Cash Wheeler.

“I don’t know what’s next for me, I don’t know what’s next for FTR and The Young Bucks."

Wheeler further added:

“If this is my last real chance, last real Hail Mary for a legacy I can promise you right here right now that I will rip my heart out of my chest in the middle of that ring before I give you guys the satisfaction of saying that you are better than FTR.” [H/T:WrestleTalk]

AEW star Cash Wheeler's recent arrest sounds fishy to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke about the arrest of Cash Wheeler and believes that the police report perhaps doesn't reveal the entire situation.

Cash Wheeler was arrested on one count of aggravated assault with a firearm by the Orlando Police Department. An incident report showed that the victim claimed the AEW star was driving recklessly and has a weapon brandished as he drove by him.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the report.

"I don't know where the f**k this idiot's from that's pressing charges but my brain says 'I'm gonna slow down as much as I possibly can not get rear-ended until this person gets going.' So the only way you can be going tit-for-tat and knowing what was happening is that you are in road rage, and the only reason that you finally stopped your pursuit of your road rage was he brandished a pistol...supposedly."

The veteran further added:

"So if that doesn't tell you that this other f***ing person is a piece of s**t, and he just got outdueled. 'Cause to me I would just back off, take a video of that f***ing vehicle and that'd be the end of it. I'd video him." [2:01-3:07]

