Kevin Nash explains why Cash Wheeler's recent arrest sounds fishy to him

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently gave his thoughts on AEW star Cash Wheeler's arrest. According to him, he read the police report but still had some thoughts on the situation that did not add up.

Cash Wheeler was arrested on a count of aggravated assault with a firearm. The Orlando Police Department convicted him. An incident report showed that the victim claimed that the AEW star was driving recklessly and swerving across lanes, and as he passed by him, he had his weapon brandished as he drove by.

While on his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash gave his thoughts following the situation. He mentioned how in a typical scenario of someone driving recklessly, other drivers would pull aside and avoid confrontation. Nash hinted that the victim may have been involved in road rage.

"I don't know where the f**k this idiot's from that's pressing charges but my brain says 'I'm gonna slow down as much as I possibly can not get rear-ended until this person gets going.' So the only way you can be going tit-for-tat and knowing what was happening is that you are in road rage, and the only reason that you finally stopped your pursuit of your road rage was he brandished a pistol...supposedly."

According to the Hall of Famer, if he was in the position, instead of putting up a challenge, he would've simply backed away, taken a video of the vehicle, and used this as proof in reporting him.

"So if that doesn't tell you that this other f***ing person is a piece of s**t, and he just got outdueled. 'Cause to me I would just back off, take a video of that f***ing vehicle and that'd be the end of it. I'd video him." [2:01-3:07]

Jim Cornette says Cash Wheeler's case "doesn't add up"

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently gave his take regarding Cash Wheeler's arrest.

While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette simply said that he was still confused with the situation, and some of the details did not add up, and due to this, he could not give a proper comment on the happenings.

"Was Cash [Wheeler] waving a gun at everybody? If Cash was coming up fast and this guy got over, and then Cash got to the right of him and pointed the gun at him, was he the guy that maybe Cash was chasing? Was there more to the story? Or is this all bullsh*t and did he point at him with a f*cking finger wag and give him a stern talking to and the guy didn't f*cking like it?"

Whether Cash Wheeler will be present at All In on August 27 remains a big question following his arrest. While it seems that he is still allowed to travel abroad, it remains to be seen whether FTR will eventually defend their tag team titles at Wembley Stadium.

