The story behind Cash Wheeler's arrest "does not add up," says former WWE manager

A WWE veteran has shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation surrounding AEW star Cash Wheeler and his recent arrest. According to the former manager, the story, as it is currently known to the public, "does not add up."

Cash Wheeler was recently arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. His accuser claims that the incident took place when the FTR member pointed a gun at him while driving in traffic. The AEW star has since posted a bail bond of $2,500.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette discussed and questioned the story behind Wheeler's arrest:

"Was Cash [Wheeler] waving a gun at everybody? If Cash was coming up fast and this guy got over, and then Cash got to the right of him and pointed the gun at him, was he the guy that maybe Cash was chasing? Was there more to the story? Or is this all bullsh*t and did he point at him with a f*cking finger wag and give him a stern talking to and the guy didn't f*cking like it?" [From 08:41 to 09:11]

Cornette clarified his position on the matter by noting that without further details, he can't make a definitive statement on the topic:

"If Cash did point a [gun] at somebody for moving over a lane then that's probably conduct that won't fly in this f*cking current environment of society and I would not be able to agree with it either. But I've got to hear more details. [...] I need to hear more details because that story does not add up." [From 10:33 to 11:35]

Like Cornette, the rest of the wrestling world awaits further updates on this case.

What does Cash Wheeler's arrest mean for his upcoming match at All In?

As it stands, Cash Wheeler is still set to travel to London, England, for AEW's upcoming All In event.

He and his tag team partner, Dax Hardwood, are scheduled to defend their World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at the Wembley Stadium show.

PWInsider reported that Wheeler has not yet been asked to surrender his passport, and no restrictions on international travel have been imposed on him. While this situation could quickly change, it seems as though the FTR vs. Young Bucks rubber match will go ahead as intended for the time being.

