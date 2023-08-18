AEW World Tag Team Champion and one-half of 'FTR', Cash Wheeler, is reportedly set to appear in a hearing this afternoon.

According to PWInsider, The arrest warrant for Cash Wheeler was filed on July 28th. Wheeler has filed a claim of not guilty to the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm via his attorney with the circuit court of Orange County, Florida on the 3rd of August. The charge is considered a third-degree felony in the State of Florida.

These reports suggest that the incident that led to the arrest was not something that took place overnight but happened several weeks ago.

Cash Wheeler along with his partner Dax Harwood known as FTR are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at All In on August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in the UK.

We will have to wait and see if the situation surrounding Cash Wheeler will allow him to compete and defend his title at All In.

