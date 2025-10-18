"Cena's retirement caused a massive domino effect," "Hope it's very soon" - Fans erupt as top AEW star hints at retiring

Following John Cena and some other stars in the industry announcing their retirements from the ring, top major AEW stars have also hinted at this being the case soon. Fans have reacted to this with mixed responses.The Young Bucks are considered one of the pioneers of the Tony Khan-led company, not only because they are one of the founders, but because of their in-ring work. The Jackson Brothers have been in the industry for more than two decades now, competing in major promotions such as ROH, TNA, and NJPW, to name a few.During a recent interview with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Matt Jackson recently hinted at his retirement from wrestling. He mentioned this after seeing a lot of stars in the same generation as them hanging up their boots. Jackson believed that his time could be up soon. Fans have reacted to this, and they have had different takes on the matter. Some fans found this to be an interesting announcement, considering how they still had a lot left in the tank. One mentioned how they may have been trying to preserve their bodies and not retiring when their performances had dipped.Another fan mentioned how it seemed that John Cena's retirement had begun a domino effect among wrestlers.Others seemed not to care a bit and were happy about the Young Bucks potentially retiring soon. One made a bold claim about this possibly helping AEW's ratings go back up.Aaron @BillsDieHardFanLINKGreatest tag team of this generation.yus @yusuf184fiveLINKI just hope they know when to bow out and not end up like the Hardy'sEshan @Eshan890LINKCena's retirement caused a massive domino effectTylenol @estoybienymalLINKI hope it's very soonChandler Patrick “ChanMan” @ChanMan219LINKMaybe the AEW ratings can avoid so many dips in viewership.yusuke shyne ⭐️ @ZaydenTaylorLINKGo another 5-7 yrs boys 🥲🥲🥲The Young Bucks hint at an AEW reunion before they retireThe former AEW EVPs recently appeared on the Battleground podcast and spoke about their current careers.They were then asked about The Elite, and whether there was a possibility of bringing back the original rendition of the group. They mentioned how this was always going to be possible, and eventually, they could pull off one final reunion run.&quot;I think that there's always a chance to bring it back. It is All 'Elite' Wrestling, and I think that it's in the DNA, and it would be silly not to give the audience maybe one last reunion run. I'm not saying that's gonna happen, but I think it'd be silly to not do it before we call it quits, before Kenny calls it quits, before Hangman calls it quits. I think that there's money in it, and I think it would be ridiculous not to revisit it at least one more time,&quot; said Matt Jackson. [H/T - WrestleTalk on X]WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKThe Young Bucks address the status of The Elite and whether the group is finished or if they'll ever get back together: Nick: &quot;Right now, it feels like it is just the two of us, so why even call it The Elite at this point? I think that changes on a weekly basis. We would like itThe Bucks are currently in a storyline showcasing their fall from grace in AEW, and them being in a pickle financially. It remains to be seen where this is headed.