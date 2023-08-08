Certain members of The Elite were not "on the same page" about re-signing with AEW amid WWE interest, reveals former champion

Top AEW faction, The Elite's members recently revealed their discussions about re-signing with All Elite Wrestling despite WWE's interest.

The Elite's members are none other than former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks.

Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks recently talked about how their decision to re-sign with AEW was neutral alongside their Elite faction members Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. The duo revealed that the group often didn't agree on whether to re-sign from All Elite Wrestling or move to WWE.

Speaking on former WWE star Swerve Strickland's Swerve City podcast, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed that they were not sure where the group would land; however, they had the surety that all of them will stay together.

"We didn’t know, I don’t read any of it, but I know [people] are thinking oh, how surprising The Elite re-signed. Bro, we didn’t even know if we were going to re-sign… we all negotiated together as a team. The votes did not line up every time, there were a lot of emotions in the last year, as the world knows, so one day this person’s voting to leave, this person’s voting to go. We weren’t even on the same page the whole time," said Matt Jackson. [H/T:WrestleTalk]

Top AEW tag team partners tease a match against each other

The members of The Elite, The Young Bucks, were guests on the recent episode of Swerve Strickland's podcast. While speaking on the show, Matt and Nick Jackson potentially teased a match against each other.

The Young Bucks are one of the most popular tag teams in the world today, with successful AEW World Tag Team and World Trios title reigns under their belt.

During their interview with the Swerve City podcast, Nick Jackson revealed his desire to have a singles match on Dynamite.

"I would like to do a singles match at some point on Dynamite. I think it'd be fun and fans would like it. We don't need a feud, just a random singles match at some point. I wouldn't want to feud. Let's just have fun, one night only. I don't know how it would work, maybe in a tournament setting," Nick said. [H/T- Fightful]

