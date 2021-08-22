Charlotte Flair celebrates with AEW star after Summerslam title win

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair caught up with AEW's Andrade El Idolo to celebrate her RAW Women's Championship victory at SummerSlam.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen posted a story of herself and Andrade sharing a drink in a bar. The AEW star can be seen saying, 'Congrats to my champion' to his fiancee.

A fan follower recorded their video and posted it on Twitter. You can check out the clip below:

Charlotte Flair became the RAW Women's Champion for the sixth time in her career by defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam on Saturday night.

The bout saw all three women laying their entire arsenal on display. But Charlotte Flair's resiliency during the closing moments of the match earned her the victory.

Tonight's win also meant that The Queen's SummerSlam record of undefeated streak continues. Flair's feud with Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley seems to have concluded at the biggest party of the summer.

It remains to be seen what the company has planned for its new champion moving forward.

Charlotte Flair attended Triplemania XXIX a week ago to support AEW star Andrade El Idolo

Both superstars are dating since their time in WWE!

Charlotte Flair recently missed a live event in North Carolina to attend Triplemania XXIX this year. She made her presence felt backstage to support her fiance Andrade El Idolo's match with Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

The bout also saw Ric Flair accompanying Andrade to the ring as his manager. The Nature Boy played a cameo role in the match by attacking Kenny Omega and Konnan. Although Andrade came up short, he got the opportunity to share a ring with the legendary Ric Flair.

Konnan, Ric Flair, and Charlotte last night at #TriplemaníaXXIX



Shame that she couldn’t be on Andrade’s corner as well. That truly would’ve been insane! pic.twitter.com/irjvVROLED — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 15, 2021

Later on, Andrade revealed that Charlotte Flair reached out to the higher-ups in WWE about two months ago to let her appear at the Mexico event.

Despite the RAW Women's Champion's appearance alongside her family, it is unlikely she will leave WWE anytime soon. However, her father may end up joining AEW if the reports surfacing are any indication. The WWE Hall of Famer doesn't even have a non-compete clause, making him eligible to appear anywhere.

What are your thoughts on Flair's RAW Women's Championship victory at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Vedant Jain