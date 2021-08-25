Charlotte Flair comments on a potential dream match with top AEW star 

Charlotte Flair recently shared her thoughts on a possible dream match against AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

Appearing on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, in front of a live audience at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Charlotte Flair was asked about her dream opponent outside WWE's umbrella.

The Queen AND NEW Raw Women’s Champ @MsCharlotteWWE joined me for our live Oral Sessions taping in Vegas this past weekend! Check the whole interview. She had a lot to say pic.twitter.com/9NO941b7zx — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 24, 2021

Upon hearing the question, fans were quick to erupt with loud "DMD" chants, in reference to Britt Baker. Taking note of the crowd's response, Charlotte acknowledged that the fans have made clear who they want her to wrestle:

"The people have spoken!”

Charlotte Flair also put over WWE's women's division, saying it's the best one in the world. The RAW Women's Champion added that there's only one "Queen" in the business, referring to herself, and issued an open challenge to everyone in the industry:

"To me, I’m going to say we are the best women’s division, and there’s only one Queen in wrestling. So, I challenge anybody else in the world; if you think you’re better, try me!”

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has spoken about her admiration for Charlotte Flair in the past

There's no arguing that Charlotte Flair is one of the most influential female athletes in the business. One of the many performers she has inspired is none other than her dream opponent Britt Baker herself.

Earlier in the year, the AEW Women's Champion opened up about her admiration for the Four Horsewomen of WWE, with Charlotte Flair being one of them. Baker stated that she watched many matches featuring the RAW Women's Champion during her training and formative years.

Since Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker are currently at the top of the ladder in their respective companies, it seems unlikely that a dream match between them will materialize anytime soon.

Do you want Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker to get into the squared circle sometime in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

