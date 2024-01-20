Charlotte Flair posts a picture with R-Truth and AEW star amid WWE absence

Charlotte Flair decided to send out his wishes for the recent birthday boy, R-Truth. However, those greetings also featured a former WWE star who is now a part of the AEW roster.

The star in question is Paul Wight (fka The Big Show). The World's Largest Athlete had been a major part of the global juggernaut for nearly two decades before he made the switch to the All Elite landscape in 2021. He took more of a personnel role, rather than an active in-ring competitor in Tony Khan's company.

As mentioned, Charlotte sent out birthday wishes for R-Truth recently by posting throwback pictures with the former WWE United States Champion on her Instagram story. However, she did put out another picture right after, where along with Truth, it also featured AEW's Paul Wight, as pointed out by a user on X.

Charlotte Flair will not be returning to the ring for an extended period

Charlotte Flair has been regarded as one of the biggest WWE Superstars of this generation. She has been a cornerstone for the Stamford-based promotion since the early 2010s, emerging as a 14-time WWE women's champion.

However, The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus at the Tribute to the Troops edition of WWE SmackDown last month. She was in a match against Asuka when the injury happened.

Furthermore, it was reported that Flair would be out of action for up to nine months which meant that she would miss the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40. Despite that, Charlotte has been making progress with her rehabilitation and is focused on returning to the ring sooner.

Moreover, she has also been spotted spending time with her husband, former AEW star Andrade El Idolo. El Idolo recently finished up with Tony Khan's company and is expected to make a return to WWE. Therefore, it would be interesting if Charlotte and Andrade could pair up onscreen this time, once The Queen returns to the squared circle.

