Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt birthday message to current WWE Superstar

A longtime WWE Superstar is celebrating his birthday today, and Charlotte Flair has sent across a special celebratory message.

Today marks the 51st birthday for R-Truth. The veteran pro wrestler and part-time rapper began his grappling career when he was 29, which is older than most rookies. R-Truth shares a connection with The Queen of WWE as they were both born in, and are billed from, the city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Flair took to her Instagram Stories today to share a photo of she and Truth having a candy corn kendo stick duel backstage at a WWE event. She also wished the 54-time WWE 24/7 Champion a Happy Birthday.

"Happy Birthday amigo [heart hands emoji] @ronkillings1," she wrote.

The two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion has not publicly responded to Flair as of this writing, but he did re-post her message to his Instagram Stories.

Bayley worried about Charlotte Flair's WWE ring return

Charlotte Flair still has several months to go before she is medically cleared to return to the ring from injuries. However, Bayley is worried about how The Queen will return, while also looking forward to what they can do together.

The Role Model recently spoke with The New York Post and talked about Flair's future comeback. She said it will be special when they're able to lock back up again.

"I just think we are just at such different levels than we were the last time we were in something one-on-one. I’m worried to see how she [Charlotte Flair] comes back because she is probably the most intense performer and athlete I’ve ever experienced. So to see her come back with a vengeance is gonna be a scary one. So maybe I’ll let her do her thing and come back around, but will it definitely be special when we do get to do something big together," she said.

The last televised singles match between Bayley and Flair came as the WWE SmackDown main event on September 29, 2023. The Queen won in just under 8 minutes that night.

