Current WWE star sends heartfelt message to R-Truth: "A true friend since DAY ONE"

R-Truth is as good as he was a decade earlier on WWE programming. A veteran of the industry, Truth's work in recent times is enviable owing to the reception he gets from fans.

Wasting little time upon return at Survivor Series: WarGames, he has already become one of the most popular names today.

Celebrating his birthday on January 19, Natalya took to X, sending him love. She also shared a photo of the two back in 2005, when she was starting. Nattie credited Truth for being a "true friend" since they got to know one another.

"A true friend since DAY ONE. Happy birthday @RonKillings! The best is yet to come *emoji* (this pic is from 2005, my very first independent booking in the U.S.)," wrote Natalya.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry recently called Truth a "national treasure" after watching the viral backstage segment between him and Damian Priest on RAW.

R-Truth talks about staying motivated even while away from WWE

For the entirety of 2023, R-Truth had been off WWE TV. Moreover, he turned 52 today. Be that as it may, the former United States Champion has not missed a beat.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Truth detailed about what keeps him from stagnating:

"Discipline. It’s discipline man. Coming to this, our business is like no other business in the world. [...] And once we get programmed and I’ve been programmed since I got into the business. That programming, it just dwells within you. And we know, patience is a virtue."

The Judgment Day angle has been working largely in favor of R-Truth, as many among the WWE Universe find it the most entertaining aspect of Monday Night RAW. Some have even opined that the man deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction this year itself, and then he should be allowed to continue with in-ring competition:

"Sometimes people lose their faith. They lose their… The thing that brought them to the biggest tests. Because they are on the sidelines, because they are on the bench, because they are not being used," Truth said. "And I try to tell people and motivate people. 'Man, all right. Everything comes around. It turns around. You just got to like stay in. You’re here for a reason. Stay in it.' I think that’s the hardest part man, keeping that mental engaged with what you’re doing and where you’re at." [H/T: Wrestlezone]

On WWE RAW, Truth has also renewed his friendship with The Miz. The duo reformed Awesome Truth even, albeit the veteran is still unsure which side he is on. His segments are deemed the highlight of Monday nights.

