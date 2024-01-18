WWE Hall of Famer claims R-Truth is a national treasure

A WWE Hall of Famer has declared that R-Truth is a national treasure following his return to the company.

The veteran was out of action for over a year after suffering a torn quad in a match with Grayson Waller on a November 2022 edition of NXT. He returned during a backstage segment to promote Ruffles potato chips during Survivor Series 2023 but is now featured in a prominent storyline on RAW.

The 51-year-old has convinced himself that he has always been a part of The Judgment Day and has broken into the faction's clubhouse several times. The faction has made it clear to the former United States Champion that they have no interest in him joining the group, but the message has not been received.

WWE shared the backstage interaction between Damian Priest and R-Truth on this past Monday's edition of RAW on their Instagram page. Priest was annoyed that the Slammy Award winner was selling merchandise in the parking lot but changed his mind once he was given a stack of money.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to the video and claimed that R-Truth was a national treasure. You can check out his comment in the image below.

Mark Henry praises RAW star on Instagram.

Former WWE writer is having a difficult time understanding R-Truth's storyline on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has disclosed that he is completely confused by The Judgment Day storyline on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reacted to the conversation between Truth and Priest on this past Monday's episode of the red brand. Russo wondered why the veteran teamed with The Miz against The Judgment Day if he believed he was part of the faction:

"I have no idea. Either Priest does something to aid Truth to come out as the babyface, I don't know, bro. I don't understand. I'm having a hard time with this. He believes he's with Judgment Day, he's out there selling the merch, making money, and all this, and yet he's teaming with Miz. I don't understand. Do you?" Vince Russo said. [15:24 - 15:56]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day has become the most powerful faction on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if they ever let R-Truth become an official member of the group moving forward.

