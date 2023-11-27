SmackDown star breaks character to praise R-Truth following WWE return

WWE Superstar R-Truth made his massive return to television after over a year and a SmackDown star broke his character to praise the multi-time champion.

Truth's absence from WWE television was due to a quad injury sustained during an NXT match on November 1, 2022. Following successful surgery and recovery, the beloved star made a surprise appearance at this year's Survivor Series.

He appeared during a backstage segment involving Alpha Academy (Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa) and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in Chicago.

With his characteristic wit and charm, the 51-year-old veteran mediated the verbal altercation between Otis and the Pretty Deadly members, even prompting Akira Tozawa to unleash some new dance moves.

Currently, the former NXT Tag Team Champions are playing heel characters on Friday Night SmackDown. However, one-half of the Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson, took to his Instagram stories to break his character to praise R-Truth's WWE return.

The SmackDown star didn't shy away from proclaiming that the former 24/7 Champion's return was the highlight despite the WWE Universe witnessing CM Punk's and Randy Orton's comeback at the premium live event.

"Comeback of the year!!!" Wilson wrote.

SmackDown star's message for Truth.

Triple H spoke about R-Truth's big return

During the Survivor Series WarGames post-show press conference, the Chief Content Officer mentioned the big return of the 51-year-old star.

To everyone's surprise, the panel thought Triple H would mention CM Punk or Randy Orton, but he said it was good to have Truth back after over a year.

Given that the former WWE 24/7 Champion was seen with Pretty Deadly and Alpha Academy, many fans believe that R-Truth may join either of the factions moving forward.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans to have the 51-year-old veteran in the mix alongside the RAW or SmackDown stables.

What did you think of R-Truth's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

