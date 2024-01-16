"I have no idea" - Former WWE employee baffled with current Judgment Day angle on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is confused with the way WWE is currently booking the whole Judgment Day and R-Truth angle.

Over the last few weeks, R-Truth has been insistent on being a member of the fearsome faction. The veteran wrestler even defeated JD McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match. This week, he was selling the faction's merchandise backstage, and when confronted by Damian Priest, R-Truth handed him his "cut" of the merchandise money.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was confused with the whole angle. He questioned why the Stamford-based company booked Truth to tag with The Miz against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. He felt that if R-Truth wanted to get into the faction, he should not have been going up against them.

"I have no idea. Either Priest does something to aid Truth to come out as the babyface, I don't know, bro. I don't understand. I'm having a hard time with this. He believes he's with Judgment Day, he's out there selling the merch, making money, and all this, and yet he's teaming with Miz. I don't understand. Do you?" Vince Russo said. [15:24 - 15:56]

This week on RAW, R-Truth was in for a rude shock during the tag team match as Damian Priest nailed him with a South of Heaven, allowing The Judgment Day to pick up the win.

Do you think R-Truth will finally gain admission into The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

