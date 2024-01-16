"INSANE" - Fans believe 51-year-old should get the Rey Mysterio treatment in WWE

At 49, Rey Mysterio is still going strong as one of WWE's most popular superstars.

Last year was an eventful one for the Biggest Little Man, as he got to wrestle his son at WrestleMania, became United States Champion and led the new Latino World Order on Friday Night SmackDown. Above all of these accomplishments, however, stands his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Viewers of the global juggernaut's weekly programming feel that similar to Rey's status as an active competitor following his induction, veteran R-Truth deserves to get the same treatment.

This is on account of Truth's highly entertaining performance as the honorable member of The Judgment Day.

Striking the WWE Universe positively as similar to Sami Zayn being plunged into The Bloodline Saga, some have even claimed this storyline is superior.

Below are just some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On Monday Night RAW, R-Truth re-formed Awesome Truth with The Miz. The duo wound up losing a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor and it seems Truth is confused about where he stands. As more is to come in this storyline, the viewers are the real winners.

Damian Priest behind R-Truth's consistent involvement with the top WWE faction

The Judgment Day was deemed "Faction of the Year" in 2023. This was despite losing the titular contest at Survivor Series: WarGames. The last PLE of the year also saw R-Truth's comeback after a lengthy hiatus.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio recently, Truth revealed what his reaction was when the creative team offered him a return storyline with the Judgment Day:

"I was happy. I was ready to get out of the house and go back to the sport that I love. When they said I was working with Judgment Day, I was like, 'Let's do it. What are we doing?' They could have said I was working with anybody and I was ready. I will say this, Judgment Day, they all want me," he said.

Furthermore, he disclosed that it was Damian Priest who went up to Triple H and Co. to keep the storyline going:

"Just the first promo. I will say Damian Priest, he was like, 'Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.' He actually went to, I think it was Hunter [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it."

R-Truth technically won his place in The Judgment Day when he defeated JD McDonagh on the December 18, 2023 episode of WWE RAW. According to the stipulation set for the match, the Irish star is out of the group, but the members of The Judgment Day retracted from this.

How much are you enjoying R-Truth's involvement with The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here