59-time champion's involvement with The Judgment Day has made the group look like "absolutely nothing," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the current direction of The Judgment Day.

After being the top faction in WWE in 2023, the heel faction has somewhat taken a back seat in the last few months. R-Truth's addition to the situation has given the group a new comedic direction, with the 54-time 24/7 Champion constantly trying to join their ranks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that mixing comedic acts with heels is not a good direction. The former WWE writer also gave an example of the famous New World Order.

"Think about it bro, here’s the comparison. Can you imagine if there was like all of a sudden a comedy act came along as part of the NWO? What would those guys have done? They would have broken the guy’s knees, legs, and head, they would’ve beat the snot out of him."

Vince Russo also mentioned that Finn Balor and Damian Priest have no prominence despite being the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

"This is why Judgment Day has zero heat. They are mixing comedy with freaking heels. It’s the wrong group to do it with bro. Somebody over there is thinking it's hysterical and that’s all fine and well but Jury Duty [Finn and Damian] means zero. Here's the thing, they have convinced themselves that Jury Duty means something because they have the tag belts, that's their logic. Bro, that means nothing. You've made this group look absolutely nothing." [From 1:08:07 onwards]

Priest and Balor were also in action last night as they defeated The Miz and R-Truth. However, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh came up short against DIY. It remains to be seen whether the efforts of the 59-time champion in WWE will pay off and he will join the stable as a permanent member.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here