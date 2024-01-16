Surprising WWE Superstar pushing to continue Judgment Day storyline on RAW

The Judgment Day runs WWE as one of pro wrestling's most dominant factions, but lately, we've seen a different side of the top RAW heels. There's a surprising reason for that, which was just revealed by a WWE veteran.

R-Truth returned to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames after being injured for more than one year. He returned the same night that The Judgment Day lost the WarGames match to Team Rhodes. Since then, Truth has hilariously harassed Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh. The constant shenanigans have brought out a comedic side of The Judgment Day.

Truth appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and recalled his reaction to being told about his return storyline. He was asked about working with The Judgment Day.

"I was happy. I was ready to get out of the house and go back to the sport that I love. When they said I was working with Judgment Day, I was like, 'Let's do it. What are we doing?' They could have said I was working with anybody and I was ready. I will say this, Judgment Day, they all want me," he said.

The 51-year-old then revealed that Damian Priest went to Triple H and the creative team to fight for the Truth - Judgment Day storyline to stay alive.

"Just the first promo. I will say Damian Priest, he was like, 'Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.' He actually went to, I think it was Hunter [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it." [H/T to Fightful]

After making his comeback at Survivor Series, Truth made his in-ring return on the December 18 episode of RAW, defeating JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

Truth then linked back up with The Miz to reunite their Awesome Truth tag team, and they defeated McDonagh and Mysterio on the RAW Day 1 special. The win earned them a non-title match against Priest and Balor on tonight's RAW, but they failed to get the victory.

The Judgment Day and R-Truth storyline developments on WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's RAW saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeat The Miz and R-Truth in a non-title match.

Truth's aforementioned comments on The Archer of Infamy going to bat for their storyline are especially interesting after tonight's RAW. Before the match began, Truth tried to bribe Balor and Dominik Mysterio with cash money. JD McDonagh hoped for a pay-off, but the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion refused because he's not an official group member, at least according to Truth.

After some comedy, the match began with Balor going at it with Truth, who was confused over why the man behind The Demon was attacking him. The rapper-wrestler continued this shtick until it finally looked like he would strike The Archer of Infamy. However, Balor stepped in, and Truth fought back until a reluctant Priest chokeslammed him to allow The Prince to make the pin amid confusion.

WWE is focused on Priest potentially liking Truth and not wanting to hurt him. This is interesting for two main reasons - the real-life aspect of Priest going to Triple H to fight for the storyline to continue and the creative aspect of The Punishment's recent attack on the two-time Slammy winner after making it clear that he is the main group member that does not like him.

Coming out of tonight's RAW, it appears WWE has more twists and turns planned for one of the top main roster storylines. It will be interesting to see what The Judgment Day does on The Road to WrestleMania 40 and if R-Truth will still be involved when they make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

