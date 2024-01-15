Judgment Day member sends message ahead of WWE RAW; R-Truth reacts

A member of The Judgment Day has delivered a message ahead of tomorrow night's WWE RAW and R-Truth has reacted to his post.

The veteran suffered a torn quad during a match against Grayson Waller in 2022. The match took place on NXT and the veteran was out of action for over a year. The 51-year-old made a triumphant return during a backstage segment at Survivor Series and has become a fan favorite on WWE television once again.

During the Day 1 edition of RAW, R-Truth and The Miz reunited to form the Awesome Truth tag team. The unlikely duo defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match on January 1. Awesome Truth will be in action against Finn Balor and Damian Priest tomorrow night.

Finn Balor took to Instagram ahead of WWE RAW and shared an image of himself and Damian Priest. He added that "Pressure is for tires" as seen in his post below.

The Slammy Award winner hilariously responded by saying "Amen" ahead of his match against The Judgment Day members on RAW.

Former WWE writer claims R-Truth is too similar to another star on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes R-Truth and Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa are too much alike on WWE television.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that the 51-year-old and Akira Tozawa are playing the same character on the red brand. Russo suggested that the company should feature Truth more on television moving forward.

"You know what the problem is for me? You can't have R-Truth and Tozawa because they're playing the same, exact character. You got to pick one bro, and the one should be Truth and not Tozawa. But they're playing basically the same, exact character," Vince Russo said. [4:01 - 4:21]

The Judgment Day faction is incredibly popular on WWE RAW, and the storyline involving R-Truth has been a hit amongst wrestling fans. Only time will tell if Awesome Truth can pull off the upset and defeat the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in the non-title match tomorrow night on the red brand.

