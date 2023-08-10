"See you soon" – Grayson Waller reacts as WWE star teases return after lengthy absence

Grayson Waller has emerged as one of the fastest-rising stars on WWE's main roster over the last few months. The Australian recently took to social media to send a message to R-Truth after the absent WWE star hinted that he could return soon.

Truth suffered a torn quad during a match against Waller on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT. Earlier this week, the 51-year-old shared a picture of himself on Twitter at WWE's Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida.

Waller reacted to the tweet with a GIF of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth winking, accompanied by the caption, "See you soon."

Truth sustained the injury while diving over the top rope onto Waller at ringside. The veteran landed heavily on his left leg, causing the match to end early.

Grayson Waller and R-Truth's previous Twitter exchange

This is not the first time Grayson Waller and R-Truth have interacted on social media. In July 2023, Waller posted a picture of himself standing on Westminster Bridge in London, England, with the world-famous Big Ben clock in the background. The proud Aussie also referred to England as a "mediocre version of Australia."

Truth jokingly replied that he would throw Waller over the bridge and into the River Thames if he was nearby:

"If I was there I would throw you in that water dawg," R-Truth tweeted.

On May 1, Waller moved from NXT to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. The 33-year-old lost his main roster debut against Edge at Madison Square Garden on the July 7 episode of SmackDown. A week earlier, he appeared in a segment with another WWE legend, John Cena, at Money in the Bank.

Truth, meanwhile, is not currently assigned to a brand. Due to his long-term injury, the former 24/7 Champion was not included in the 2023 WWE Draft. That means he is free to appear on any WWE show, including Waller's brand, SmackDown, when he returns to the ring.

Would you like to see Grayson Waller feud with R-Truth on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

