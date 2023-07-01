51-year-old injured WWE Superstar sends warning to Grayson Waller ahead of Money in the Bank

An injured WWE Superstar has delivered a warning to SmackDown star Grayson Waller ahead of Money in the Bank.

Grayson is in London for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The recently drafted superstar will be welcoming Logan Paul on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect tonight on the blue brand. Logan has been awarded a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match tomorrow, despite not having to win a qualifying match.

Last November, R-Truth went back down to NXT and had a singles match against Grayson Waller. The veteran went for a dive outside the ring but tore his quad in the process and has been out of action ever since.

Grayson uploaded a selfie today on social media and took a shot at England by claiming it is a mediocre version of Australia.

"England is just a mediocre version of Australia 🇬🇧," tweeted Waller.

R-Truth responded to Grayson's post and said he would throw Waller in the water if he was in London.

"If I was there I would throw you in that water dawg," tweeted R-Truth.

Grayson Waller claims the WWE locker room talks trash about Logan Paul

Grayson Waller will be interviewing Logan Paul tonight on SmackDown but recently claimed that the popular YouTuber doesn't have the best reputation with the WWE roster.

Speaking on the SmackDown LowDown, the 33-year-old said Logan Paul is the biggest star he could possibly have on The Grayson Waller Effect before Money in the Bank. He added that Logan doesn't have the best reputation backstage, and he will be asking him the tough questions on SmackDown.

"I gotta be honest, you know, a lot of the guys backstage don't like Logan. You should hear the things they say about him. But I feel a bit of a brotherhood with Logan Paul. We're both very good-looking, we're both very athletic and we're both social media superstars. I am an honest man. So Logan will be answering the tough questions, next week live in London on SmackDown." [1:32 - 2:10]

Grayson's main roster career is just getting started, and he's already booked Logan Paul as a guest on his show tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if R-Truth confronts Waller when he is able to return from injury.

