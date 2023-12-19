Wrestling veteran calls out major oversight by WWE; feels company should choose between R-Truth and 16-time champ (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that R-Truth and Akira Tozawa are playing the same character on Monday Night RAW.

This week on RAW, R-Truth walked out to the ring and interrupted The Judgment Day. He insisted that he was still part of the faction. The veteran star proposed a Miracle on 34th Street Fight against JD McDonagh with the stipulation that the loser would leave the faction.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo mentioned that although R-Truth was a great entertainer, he was essentially playing the same character as the 16-time 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. The former WWE head writer mentioned that it was a miss on the Stamford-based promotion's part to have them both on TV, and the creative team should prefer R-Truth over Tozawa for screen time.

"You know what the problem is for me? You can't have R-Truth and Tozawa because they're playing the same, exact character. You got to pick one bro, and the one should be Truth and not Tozawa. But they're playing basically the same, exact character," Vince Russo said. [4:01 - 4:21]

R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh this week on WWE RAW, ensuring that the stipulation of "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" was enforced. It will be interesting to see how this story plays out in the coming weeks.

