2 WWE legends reunite for the second time in 12 years to beat The Judgment Day on RAW

The Judgment Day was not victorious on RAW this week - or at least two of the five members. They faced a team that broke up back in late 2011 and have since only reunited once. On their second reunion, they defeated WWE's top faction.

This week on RAW, Miz TV was meant to host the rest of The Judgment Day on The Miz TV. R-Truth came out as a representative and was interrupted by JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio - the latter of whom had nuclear heat in San Diego - the home of Rey Mysterio.

The segment led to confusion where The Awesome Truth reunited for the second time since their break-up in late 2011. This time, however, they were victorious against The Judgment Day members, Dominik and McDonagh, when they pinned the latter.

There was also a hilarious moment where the iconic "'I'm sorry, I love you" moment was recreated by R-Truth.

The last time the two had a reunion was four years ago in 2019. They faced Elias and Drew McIntyre in a Tag Team Elimination match but suffered a crushing defeat.

The Awesome Truth certainly gave us a throwback moment and it was like they never left. R-Truth continues to be a gem of WWE and a certified legend alongside The Miz.

