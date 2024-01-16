Finn Balor provides major update on his relationship with R-Truth following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has dropped a message about R-Truth following this week's episode of WWE RAW, which is sure to get the fans buzzing.

It's no secret that R-Truth has been doing his best to become a member of Judgment Day by employing various tactics. However, apart from Damian Priest, none of the other members of the stable have warmed up to him much.

The WWE legend even faced a dilemma when he had to team up with The Miz to take on Priest and Finn Balor, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. R-Truth was hesitant to lay his hands on the two, which resulted in him and The Miz losing.

However, following this week's RAW, Balor shared a clip of himself and Dominik Mysterio, where they were seen with the money collected by R-Truth by selling Judgment Day's merch. Both seemed overjoyed with the amount generated.

Alongside the clip, Balor wrote a caption where he confessed that R-Truth was "growing on him."

"I gotta be honest… @RonKillings is growing on me," wrote Balor.

Check out the former Universal Champion's tweet below:

Bill Apter is pleased with R-Truth being pushed by WWE

On the previous episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter spoke about WWE pushing R-Truth over the last few weeks on RAW. The wrestling veteran was immensely happy with the 51-year-old's work on the red brand, saying he's always looking forward to his segment whenever he tunes into RAW.

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him," said Bill Apter.

It now remains to be seen if all the members of Judgment Day eventually accept R-Truth as part of the stable, something that's sure to please the fans.

What did you make of R-Truth's ongoing storyline with Judgment Day? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

