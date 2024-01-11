Backstage update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE return

Charlotte Flair is on WWE's injured list but she continues to make progress in her recovery, and new details are being reported on her return.

The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee during a SmackDown loss to Asuka on December 8. It was believed that she had also hurt her neck in that match. Flair underwent surgery on January 4 with Dr. Dugas of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, and since then has checked in with physical therapy clips for her fans. She also expressed optimism for the future this week.

Flair continues to do rehab at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham with Dr. Kevin Wilk. A new report from PWInsider noted that the future Hall of Famer is expected to leave Birmingham by the end of this week.

WWE had never announced a timeframe for Flair's in-ring return, but it was believed that she would miss most of 2024, making it back for Survivor Series if she was lucky. This new post-surgery update noted that if all went according to schedule, Flair's return was targeted for this coming Fall.

Ric Flair's daughter recently inked a new historic, multi-year contract with WWE. This year will be the first time she's out of action for an in-ring injury in her entire career.

It's interesting to note that Andrade El Idolo has been with his wife in Birmingham this week. The third generation wrestler recently left AEW and is expected to return to WWE soon.

WWE bringing in Jade Cargill to replace Charlotte Flair?

Jade Cargill shocked the wrestling world a few months back after leaving AEW to sign with WWE. The former AEW TBS Champion is expected to make her in-ring debut soon, possibly at WWE Royal Rumble later this month.

Cargill's brand has not been revealed as of now, but legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE will bring her to the blue brand now that Charlotte Flair is out of action.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter said officials may have no choice but to bring Cargill to SmackDown to make up for Flair's absence.

"Are they going to now need to hopefully bring the maybe-ready Jade Cargill into the SmackDown mix of the women's division? Now, because Charlotte's gone, and now they've got to come up with some new ideas. So, they've got to bring some new people in. So maybe this would be the time to bring her [Jade] in after the Royal Rumble or whatever happens at the Rumble," Apter said. [From 17:32 - 18:01]

Though she hasn't made her in-ring debut yet, Big Jade is reportedly among one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match later this month. While there's been no update on when the company will start using her, she is expected to be a part of WrestleMania 40 Season.

What do you think of Jade Cargill possibly going to SmackDown? Should Triple H pair Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo on TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

