Charlotte Flair shares optimistic update on WWE future 4 days after surgery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is working hard towards her in-ring return, and she's revealed just how optimistic she is about the future.

The Queen has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a SmackDown loss to Asuka on December 8. It was believed that she also hurt her neck in that match. Flair underwent surgery on January 4 with Dr. Dugas of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. She checked in with a post-surgery statement to fans and footage from the first day of physical therapy, then posted more clips from day two.

Flair took to her Instagram Stories today to post footage from the fourth day of therapy at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham. She tagged Dr. Kevin Wilk and seemed optimistic about the future.

One of Flair's clips featured the song "I Call My Power Back" from Joy + Soul.

"@wilk_kevin new day, new chance," she used the gif.

Screenshots from Charlotte Flair's posts on Instagram Stories

Flair, who recently inked a massive contract extension, is expected to miss most of 2024, but if she's lucky, she may be back in time for SummerSlam or Survivor Series.

Her husband and former AEW star Andrade El Idolo is expected to return to WWE in the near future.

Top WWE Superstar says Charlotte Flair is her "kryptonite"

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 saw Rhea Ripley defeat Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, later re-introduced as the WWE Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator recently appeared on Peacock's WWE Preview Special 2024 and said one of her favorite matches was the WrestleMania 39 win over The Queen. Ripley also discussed their chemistry and admitted that Flair is her kryptonite.

"I take a lot of pride in that. To me, that is one of my favorite matches that I have been a part of. Every time Charlotte [Flair] and I have stepped into that ring together, we make magic. We clashed to a point that I don’t know who is gonna come out on top because we leave everything we have in that ring and it’s real special to find someone that you have that connection with in the ring and she’s definitely my kryptonite, she’s my number one challenger, she’s the person that I’m going to be fighting for the rest of my career until one of us is gone," Ripley said.

Flair and Ripley have worked several singles and multi-woman matches since 2019, but another WrestleMania match would be a Grandest Stage of Them All tie-breaker. Flair defeated Ripley for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36. Then, the latter captured the SmackDown Women's Title from Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Where does the Flair vs. Rhea Ripley feud rank on your list of all-time great WWE rivalries? Sound off in the comments section below!