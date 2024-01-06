Charlotte Flair provides major update after her worrying injury

Charlotte Flair took to social media to provide a major update on her latest injury. In December, she suffered significant injuries during a match against Asuka.

The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee on the 8th December edition of WWE SmackDown. She will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Taking to Twitter/X, Flair posted a video of her moving her knee for the first time since her injury. It remains to be seen how long The Queen will remain out of action.

"Day 1: moving my knee for the first time," wrote Flair.

Rhea Ripley revealed Charlotte Flair as her "kryptonite"

Rhea Ripley recently spoke about her WrestleMania 39 encounter with Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special, Ripley labeled The Queen as her "kryptonite". The Eradicator discussed the importance of her match against Flair. She said:

“I take a lot of pride in that. To me, that is one of my favourite matches that I have been a part of. Every time Charlotte [Flair] and I have stepped into that ring together, we make magic. We clashed to a point that I don’t know who is gonna come out on top because we leave everything we have in that ring, and it’s real special to find someone that you have that connection with in the ring and she’s definitely my kryptonite, she’s my number one challenger, she’s the person that I’m going to be fighting for the rest of my career until one of us is gone."

At WrestleMania 39, Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion after dethroning Flair. The title was later replaced by the newly introduced WWE Women's World Championship. On the first 2024 episode of RAW, Ripley successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile.

