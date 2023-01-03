Charlotte Flair reacts to former WWE personality's latest non-wrestling appearance

Charlotte Flair, the new SmackDown Women's Champion, reacted to former WWE commentator and backstage interviewer Renee Paquette's upcoming non-wrestling appearance.

Renee Paquette rose to stardom in WWE. She started out as a backstage interviewer and slowly climbed her way up to become the host of the premium live event kick-off shows. The Canadian star is also the first full-time female commentator for Monday Night RAW and the first female to represent WWE in Saudi Arabia.

During her final stint on the promotion, she was the host of WWE Backstage on Fox. However, Renee Paquette left the promotion in 2020 and went on to build a career outside of professional wrestling. She began her own YouTube channel and hosted her own podcast, The Sessions.

Two years later, Jon Moxley's wife joined him in All Elite Wrestling. She is one of the interviewers for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Paquette recently revealed on Twitter that she would be a special guest on The Rachel Ryan Show on Wednesday this week.

"Y’all! I’m gonna be on the @RachaelRayShow this Wednesday!! Make sure to check it out and cook some Cinci style chili with me 😛😝🍝 (so excited!! Ahhhhhh!!)," Renee Paquette tweeted.

The Queen, Charlotte Flair, appreciated her former colleague and was looking forward to seeing the show.

"This is awesome Renee!!!!!" Charlotte Flair tweeted.

Renee replied to Flair in a tweet, thanking her for the kind words.

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to WWE following a six-month hiatus

Back in May, The Queen wrestled Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' match. The Baddest Women won the match and successfully dethroned Flair to be crowned the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Since then, the former WWE Women's Champion had been absent from the promotion.

However, last week on the final SmackDown episode of 2022, following Rousey's successful defense of her title against Raquel Rodriguez, she was shocked to see the returning Charlotte Flair on the blue brand. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match right away, and the challenge was accepted. The Queen got her retribution by defeating The Baddest Woman on the Planet to once again become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, also congratulated The Queen on becoming a 14-time WWE Women's Champion.

