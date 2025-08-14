Charlotte Flair sends a message to Britt Baker after the AEW star breaks the internet

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently commented on AEW star Britt Baker's breathtaking pictures. The Queen won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Alexa Bliss on Night One of SummerSlam. The two started off on the wrong foot but have since found common ground.
Baker has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. AEW and Britt reportedly haven't been on the same page in recent months, and she wants to leave the company. Despite not being injured, fans are wondering what's stopping her from making a return.
The former AEW Women's World Champion recently posted pictures on Instagram, enjoying her hiatus at the beach. Many fans and coworkers commented on the beautiful photos, including WWE star Charlotte Flair.
The Queen reacted with a one-word message on her pictures. Britt Baker also responded to the comment.
"Pretty!!!!!!!"
Britt Baker has wanted to face Charlotte Flair for a long time
The Four Horsewomen have helped revolutionize women's wrestling. Charlotte Flair has also made a major contribution to the pro wrestling industry.
While speaking with Monopoly Events back in 2023, the former AEW Women's Champion said she would love to face The Queen. Later, she also mentioned facing any of The Four Horsewomen from the sports entertainment juggernaut.
"This question's a no-win, because if I say someone from WWE, the dirt sheets tomorrow say Britt Baker calls out Charlotte, you know what I'm saying, which I would love to wrestle Charlotte, by the way. But as far as dream match goes ... our answer changes every day and what you're thinking of and the matches you're watching. I would love to wrestle any of the four horsewomen from WWE," she said.
It remains to be seen when the 34-year-old star returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.