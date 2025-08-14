  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Charlotte Flair sends a message to Britt Baker after the AEW star breaks the internet

Charlotte Flair sends a message to Britt Baker after the AEW star breaks the internet

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 14, 2025 04:27 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker recently interacted on social media [Image Credits: AEW
Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker recently interacted on social media [Image Credits: AEW's X handle, WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently commented on AEW star Britt Baker's breathtaking pictures. The Queen won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Alexa Bliss on Night One of SummerSlam. The two started off on the wrong foot but have since found common ground.

Ad

Baker has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. AEW and Britt reportedly haven't been on the same page in recent months, and she wants to leave the company. Despite not being injured, fans are wondering what's stopping her from making a return.

The former AEW Women's World Champion recently posted pictures on Instagram, enjoying her hiatus at the beach. Many fans and coworkers commented on the beautiful photos, including WWE star Charlotte Flair.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the post here.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

The Queen reacted with a one-word message on her pictures. Britt Baker also responded to the comment.

"Pretty!!!!!!!"

Take a look at the comment below:

Charlotte&#039;s comment on Britt&#039;s post
Charlotte's comment on Britt's post

Britt Baker has wanted to face Charlotte Flair for a long time

The Four Horsewomen have helped revolutionize women's wrestling. Charlotte Flair has also made a major contribution to the pro wrestling industry.

Ad

While speaking with Monopoly Events back in 2023, the former AEW Women's Champion said she would love to face The Queen. Later, she also mentioned facing any of The Four Horsewomen from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"This question's a no-win, because if I say someone from WWE, the dirt sheets tomorrow say Britt Baker calls out Charlotte, you know what I'm saying, which I would love to wrestle Charlotte, by the way. But as far as dream match goes ... our answer changes every day and what you're thinking of and the matches you're watching. I would love to wrestle any of the four horsewomen from WWE," she said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen when the 34-year-old star returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications