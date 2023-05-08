Top AEW star says she'd love to face Charlotte Flair, names WWE's Four horsewomen as dream opponents

Recently, one of the top AEW stars Britt Baker expressed her desire to compete against Charlotte Flair. She mentioned that facing the four horsewomen of WWE would be a dream come true.

Baker's comments came during a promotional event for All Elite Wrestling's first international show, All In. The event is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27.

During an interview with the Monopoly Events in Manchester, alongside fellow AEW star Jamie Hayter, a fan asked about her dream match. Reacting to the question, Britt Baker expressed her interest in facing off against Charlotte Flair, while also mentioning WWE's "four horsewomen" as potential opponents.

"This question's a no-win, because if I say someone from WWE, the dirt sheets tomorrow say Britt Baker calls out Charlotte, you know what I'm saying, which I would love to wrestle Charlotte, by the way. But as far as dream match goes ... our answer changes every day and what you're thinking of and the matches you're watching. I would love to wrestle any of the four horsewomen from WWE," Baker said. [20:50 - 21: 16]

Furthermore, Baker also mentioned her desire to avenge a previous loss to Saraya:

"As far as AEW goes, I still need to get a win back on Saraya because she beat me, and I'm salty about that." [21:16 - 21: 25]

Check out the interview below:

Charlotte Flair reacts to Bad Bunny's tribute at WWE Backlash

At the recent Backlash event, Bad Bunny paid tribute to Ric Flair by using his signature move, the Figure Four leg lock, during his match against Damian Priest. The Puerto Rican rapper has been a longtime fan of Flair and has even featured the WWE Hall of Famer in one of his music videos.

Charlotte Flair responded to Bad Bunny's tribute by congratulating him on Twitter. In her tweet, she expressed her excitement and gave a shoutout to the Puerto Rican rapper.

"WOOOOOOO 😎🇵🇷🐰👏 felicidades!!!! @sanbenito #wwebacklash," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Bad Bunny impressed fans with his performance in his first WWE singles match, executing moves typically reserved for more experienced performers.

