Charlotte Flair reacts to Bad Bunny using the Figure Four leg lock at Backlash amidst her WWE absence

Bad Bunny took a page out of the Flair playbook at Backlash by executing the iconic Figure Four leg lock, and Charlotte has now reacted to the moment on Twitter.

The Puerto Rican rapper looked phenomenal in his first WWE singles match against Damian Priest as he hit many moves that the more seasoned performers usually showcase inside the squared circle.

The closing stages of the wild San Juan Street Fight saw Bunny trap Priest in a painful-looking Figure Four leg lock, and it was the perfect homage to Ric Flair. Bad Bunny has been a long-time fan of the Nature Boy, even featuring the WWE Hall of Famer in the music video of his song "Chambea," which he used as his entrance theme at Backlash.

Bad Bunny ensured he tipped his hat to his wrestling heroes by dishing out Ric Flair's submission move.

The Queen acknowledged Bunny's Figure Four leg lock and congratulated the popular musician with a two-word reaction, as you can view below:

"WOOOOOOO 😎🇵🇷🐰👏 felicidades!!!! @sanbenito #wwebacklash," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

Charlotte Flair has been on a WWE hiatus since WrestleMania 39

Charlotte has been on one of her rare breaks from pro wrestling since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The 37-year-old superstar put on an incredible bout with Ripley, but not many expected her to take some time off during the post-WrestleMania season.

During a recent interview with The Boardroom, Flair revealed that she would only be away from the ring for a few weeks. While she didn't disclose the reason for her absence, fans of the multi-time women's champion should ideally see her back in action much sooner than they might have imagined.

"For me, I went from never having any off-days to getting injured last year after WrestleMania and being off for seven months, and then now off again for a couple of weeks for something that I needed to take care of, so it's a blessing and a curse," explained the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

